At the 2026 JAFF Market in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, representatives from three key film guilds—editors, cinematographers, and casting directors—came together with Amar Bank to address the financial challenges faced by freelance crews and production houses. The panel focused on how Amar Bank Bisnis, the bank’s digital accounting tool, could enhance transparency in installment payments, a crucial aspect for those in the film industry.

Insights from Amar Bank

Joshua Paul, Senior Vice President of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) at Amar Bank, played a pivotal role in the discussion. He noted that different film disciplines approach finances uniquely, leading to various cash flow structures and accounting gaps that complicate the bank’s risk assessment process. To address these issues, Amar Bank has implemented streamlined financial governance systems, including project-based accounting that allows for precise tracking of funds.

Paul emphasized the importance of supporting freelancers in the industry: “If friends want to check their credit limit first, they can apply at Amar Bank; they can consult and see roughly where their credit quota stands,” he said.

Challenges Faced by Freelancers

Wawan I. Wibowo of the Indonesian Film Editors (INAFED) highlighted the financial pressures often faced by freelance editors, noting that many rely on installments from contracts. “For example, the final installment is due when ‘picture lock’ is declared. But being editors, we sometimes like to tinker.” Wibowo expressed concern that prolonged edits could delay payment, stressing the need for better financial management education.

He also mentioned that Amar Bank, in collaboration with the Indonesian Hypnotherapy Academy (AHI), has worked to teach freelance editors how to manage their finances more effectively. Wibowo remarked, “We are all freelancers in the industry,” underscoring the shared experience of financial instability among professionals.

Supporting the Next Generation

Bayu Prihantoro from the Indonesian Cinematographers Society (ICS) echoed similar sentiments regarding the economic challenges faced by emerging cinematographers. He acknowledged the high cost of personal equipment ownership and lengthy training periods that can discourage aspiring professionals. “Backing from Amar Bank could help senior ICS members become more independent,” Prihantoro said, adding that greater financial understanding would encourage younger generations to pursue sustainable careers in cinematography.

In the casting domain, Sanca Khatulistiwa of the Indonesian Casting Association (ACI) pointed out the complexities of payment schedules that must be managed during lengthy productions. “We must pace payments carefully across multi-month productions so funds don’t run dry,” she explained, advocating for more ethical practices in casting processes.

Looking Forward

Paul concluded by addressing the need for better business-to-business solutions in the industry, stating that Amar Bank Bisnis offers an “account grouping” feature, allowing firms to manage project budgets while maintaining overall corporate continuity. For those producers who may not yet qualify for traditional banking, Amar Bank provides a diagnostic onboarding checklist to help identify administrative gaps.