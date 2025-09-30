David Cross Criticizes Comedians for Saudi Festival Appearance

David Cross has ignited a wave of controversy by publicly criticizing fellow comedians like Bill Burr and Dave Chappelle for performing at the Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia. This event, branded as “the world’s largest comedy festival,” has attracted significant attention due to its restrictive guidelines and the high-profile talents participating. Cross’s vehement disapproval shines a light on the ongoing debate about artistic integrity and ethics in comedy.

Cross’s Scathing Remarks

In an open letter posted on his website, David Cross expressed his deep disappointment with prominent comedians performing at the festival. Describing the situation as “disgusting,” Cross questioned why respected artists would support what he calls a “totalitarian fiefdom” in exchange for financial gain. He stated, “I am disgusted, and deeply disappointed in this whole gross thing.”

Cross accused the participating comedians of hypocrisy, particularly regarding their previous positions on freedom of speech and “cancel culture.” He emphasized that by performing under the constraints of the festival’s guidelines, they risk undermining their own credibility.

Response from the Comedy Community

Other comedians have echoed Cross’s sentiments, making the Riyadh Comedy Festival a hot topic of debate. Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka shared the festival’s restrictive contract on social media, while Marc Maron criticized the event with biting sarcasm on his podcast. Shane Gillis also declined participation, citing principle over payment.

The Hypocrisy at Play

David Cross isn’t alone in his criticism. Many are questioning the ethical implications of performing in a country known for its serious human rights violations. The festival requires performers to avoid topics that could offend the Saudi government, presenting a moral conundrum for many in the comedy world.

Tim Dillon, another comedian, was reportedly fired from the festival for a previous joke about Saudi Arabia using forced labor. He revealed that his potential paycheck was substantial, illustrating the financial lure that has attracted so many big names.

Personal Ties and Ethical Decisions

The debate over performing at the festival intensifies with personal stories like that of Pete Davidson, whose father died in 9/11. Davidson faced backlash for his decision to participate but admitted that he was influenced by the lucrative offer.

As the discussion continues, David Cross’s criticism highlights a deeper conversation about the responsibilities of artists and where they draw the line between profit and principles. The Riyadh Comedy Festival serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle between creative expression and ethical boundaries in the entertainment industry.