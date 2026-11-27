In a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday, The Killers’ bassist, Dave Keuning, shared the alarming news of a recent medical emergency. The musician, who co-founded the iconic band in 2001, revealed that he had suffered a major stroke just two weeks prior but expressed gratitude for his well-being and recovery.

The Life-Altering Experience

Keuning recounted his harrowing experience, illustrating the critical nature of the situation. He stated, “Two weeks ago, I had a major stroke, and thanks to my wife acting fast, I went straight to the hospital and into surgery. The first hour after a stroke is critical when it comes to getting to the hospital.” In a powerful admission, he revealed that a blood clot had cut off the blood supply to the right side of his brain. “By the time I arrived at the hospital, I was blind in one eye and had lost function on my left side, but I still wasn’t able to realize I was having a stroke,” he shared. “The doctors said I had a 40% chance of survival and I would have disabilities after, but by some miracle I am fine.”

Gratitude and Resilience

In a testament to his resilience, Keuning reassured fans that his musical abilities remained intact. “And yes I can play guitar just as good as before. It was the first thing I checked when I woke up from surgery,” he revealed. He expressed profound gratitude for his family and bandmates, stating, “I feel extremely fortunate that I am alive and well, and that I can use my hands and feet and talk just like before. I am thankful for my wife, my son, my daughter, and all of my bandmates, who I feel closer to than ever.”

A Return to Music

After taking a step back from touring in 2017 to focus on his family, Keuning rejoined The Killers in 2021 to contribute to their album, Pressure Machine. Reflecting on his return, he told Rolling Stone that reconnecting with his fellow band members during the pandemic helped reignite his passion for music. “They were working on a record because they had all this time on their hands, and they asked if I wanted to be a part of it. I said, ‘I’ll try,’” he explained.

Looking Ahead