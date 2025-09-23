Dave Bautista: Embrace Positivity, Avoid Negativity on Set

In a recent conversation, Dave Bautista emphasized his low tolerance for negativity on film sets, firmly stating that he believes life’s too short to work with complainers. The actor, known for his roles in blockbuster films and his previous career in the WWE, shared his insights on the importance of maintaining a positive atmosphere while filming, particularly as he reflects on his own passion for filmmaking and the joy it brings him.

Dave Bautista has zero patience for negativity. In a new interview, Bautista, who currently stars in the action movie “Afterburn,” opened up about his acting career and explained why he refuses to work with complainers. “I’m just at the age and at the point of my life where life’s just too godd— short,” Bautista told Collider. “I want to work with people I just love and respect, because I love this business. I love filmmaking, and if people don’t want to be there, I don’t want to be there with them. You know?”

Bautista elaborated on his perspective, saying that he prefers not to be around actors who are “b—-ing, complaining, moaning, and groaning.” His passion for his craft shines through as he stated, “I’m happy to be there. It’s a love thing for me, and I’m passionate about it. I want to be there, and I want to make the most of it, so I don’t want to hear people b—-ing, complaining, moaning, and groaning about doing something that we’re all fortunate enough to be doing and making.”

Career Transition and Passion for Acting

In 2024, the ex-WWE star reflected on his decision to transition careers 15 years ago, mentioning, “I would still be involved with WWE, I hope. Because I really loved it. It wasn’t that I ever wanted to not be a part of that universe because I love the WWE Universe.” Bautista’s dedication to acting has become a focal point of his life, but he continues to hold a deep affection for the wrestling world.

“It was just that I became so passionate about acting, and I’m still pursuing it with everything I have, but I still love that world,” he added, emphasizing the importance of pursuing one’s passions without succumbing to negativity.

Solidarity Among Actors

Bautista isn’t the only actor to voice his opinions on other performers’ bad attitudes. Last year, Chris Pratt also criticized colleagues who arrive on set with a “crappy” attitude. “Look, these guys can attest to this, because they’re the same way — there’s no room for s—-y attitudes there,” Pratt said during a panel at New York Comic Con for his Netflix sci-fi film “The Electric State.” He highlighted how negative attitudes disrupt the collaborative process, stating, “You can’t have a bad attitude in moviemaking. It ruins everything for everyone, and then you don’t last long.”

Pratt lamented the drawbacks that come with negativity in the workplace, asserting, “It sucks when people have a crappy attitude. So when you show up on set, there’s no reason why you should… Like, ‘Oh, are you having a hard time living your dream? Is that tough for you today?’ Like, come on and pull your head out.”

Ultimately, both Bautista and Pratt agree on a vital truth in the entertainment industry: life’s too short to work with complainers. Their shared sentiments reflect a growing understanding among actors that a positive, respectful, and enthusiastic work environment is essential for success and personal satisfaction in filmmaking.