Chris Pratt’s Family: Your Ultimate Insider’s Handbook

Chris Pratt’s family life is a captivating tapestry of Hollywood connections and personal achievements, making him an intriguing figure both on and off the screen. In this super guide to Chris Pratt’s family, we’ll explore the intricate connections and accomplishments that shape the lives of those closest to the star. From familial ties to individual pursuits, this guide provides an insightful look at the people who play significant roles in his life.

Patrick Schwarzenegger: Carving His Own Path

Born in 1993, Patrick Schwarzenegger is the eldest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. While having prominent parents opens many doors, Patrick credits his brother-in-law, Chris Pratt, for helping him secure a significant role. “I remember when Chris said, ‘Hey you know there’s this young role, Donny Mitchell, you’ll be the youngest in the platoon,'” Patrick shared with Jimmy Kimmel in 2022 about joining the cast of the Amazon Prime Video series The Terminal List. “‘But if you want to get this role, I need you to gain 20 pounds, start tactical training, and really get into character.'” Training with real-life Navy SEALs was “a dream come true,” according to Patrick.

Patrick continues to build his career, starring as Saxon Ratliff on The White Lotus and portraying Tim Tebow in FX’s American Sports Story. Despite his connections, Patrick emphasizes his dedication to his craft. “I know there are people who’ll say I only got this role because of who my dad is,” he told The Sunday Times in February 2025. “They’re not seeing that I’ve had 10 years of acting classes, performed in school plays every week, or faced hundreds of rejected auditions.”

A New Chapter: Love and Commitment

Amid his burgeoning career, Patrick Schwarzenegger is also entering a new phase in his personal life. He proposed to model Abby Champion in December 2023, marking the start of an exciting chapter. This development adds another layer to the narrative of Chris Pratt’s family, underscoring the blend of personal and professional milestones that define their lives.

Through connections, talent, and hard work, each member of Chris Pratt’s family continues to make their mark. As they navigate the complexities of Hollywood and beyond, they remain a fascinating part of his story, both as individuals and as a collective unit.