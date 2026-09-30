Daniella Karagach's Daughter Adorably Renames Ezra Frech

Ezra Frech has made quite an impression both on and off the dance floor. The Paralympic gold medalist, who is currently partnered with professional dancer Daniella Karagach on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” recently had a heartwarming introduction to a key person in Daniella’s life: her 3-year-old daughter, Nikita.

A Heartfelt Introduction

Daniella Karagach took to social media to share the adorable moment when she introduced her daughter to Ezra. In a touching display, Nikita quickly expressed her fondness for the Paralympian, giving him the affectionate nickname “Ezzy.” This sweet connection showcases not only a budding friendship but also highlights how Ezra has seamlessly integrated into Daniella’s family life.

The Bond Between Partners

The relationship between Ezra and Daniella extends beyond the competition. In her post, Daniella emphasized how special it was to see her daughter connect with her partner. “It’s a joy to witness their sweet interactions,” she wrote, capturing the warmth of the moment. This bond adds a personal layer to their journey on the show, enriching their performances with genuine affection.

Ezra’s Impact on Dancing

Ezra Frech’s presence on “Dancing With the Stars” continues to inspire audiences. As both a gold medalist and a competitor on the show, he brings resilience and charisma, captivating scores of fans. His interaction with Nikita not only highlights his multifaceted personality but also reminds viewers of the powerful connections that can form through art and sport.