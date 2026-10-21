Dancing With the Stars: Emotional Dedication Night Without Eliminations

As fans of ABC’s hit show Dancing With the Stars tune in week after week, many wonder just how much the celebrity contestants pocket for their time on the dance floor. While the financial details aren’t always disclosed, various sources have provided insight into the earnings for these stars.

Base Payments and Progression Earnings

According to a 2019 report by Variety, contestants on Dancing With the Stars receive an initial payment of $125,000, which covers the rehearsal period and the first two weeks of the competition. If the celebrities continue to advance through the weeks, they have the potential to earn additional sums, eventually reaching a maximum earning of $295,000.

Behind the Numbers: Bobby Bones‘ Experience

When discussing his own earnings, Radio personality Bobby Bones, who won Season 27 alongside Sharna Burgess in 2018, stated that he received significantly more than the reported maximum. Speaking on a September 2025 episode of Jason Tartick‘s podcast, Trading Secrets, Bones detailed the payment structure: “That show pays OK. Like, first episode, no money. Second episode, $10,000. I think it’s like, $10,000, $10,000, $20,000, $20,000. It ends up being $50,000 an episode if you last.”

Total Earnings and Compensation

Bones also mentioned that he received a base salary of around $110,000 during his time on the show, leading him to total earnings of “close to $400,000” from the season. This anecdote highlights how participation in Dancing With the Stars can potentially lead to handsome compensation for dedicated contestants, particularly those who make it far into the competition.