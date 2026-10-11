Kaitlyn Bristowe Claims Brian Austin Green Shamed DWTS' Sharna Burgess

Kaitlyn Bristowe recently expressed her thoughts on Brian Austin Green’s comments regarding his fiancée, Sharna Burgess, after he shared his feelings about her participation in “Dancing With the Stars.” While acknowledging Green’s emotions, Bristowe hinted that addressing such matters on social media may not be the best approach.

Bristowe’s Take on Social Media Transparency

In a candid reflection, Bristowe remarked, “I didn’t want to disregard” Green’s feelings but suggested he should “go to your therapist and not social media” to discuss his concerns. She emphasized that Burgess is working diligently and has an opportunity to return to her dream job, which adds context to their circumstances.

The Complexity of Parental Responsibilities

Delving deeper, Bristowe pointed out the challenges faced by Green, who is a father of five. He shares son Kassius, 24, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil, and three children—Noah, 14, Bodhi, 12, and Journey, 10—with ex-wife Megan Fox. Additionally, he has a 4-year-old son, Zane, with Burgess. Bristowe pondered, “You have time to go to the movies alone? How luxurious,” showcasing her understanding of the intricacies of parenting and personal time amid a busy family life.

Rethinking Public Critiques