Dakota Johnson Directs First Film, Avoids Toxic Work Environments

Dakota Johnson is poised to make her mark as a director, stepping into a new role with her upcoming feature debut. In a candid conversation at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, where she received the distinguished President’s Award, she revealed her aspirations and the ethos guiding her latest venture. Her stance against toxic work environments and her commitment to meaningful collaboration signify a pivotal moment in her career.

The Journey to Directorial Debut

Dakota Johnson’s directorial debut is drawing near completion as she finalizes the project, which she holds particularly dear. Working alongside Vanessa Burghardt, her “Cha Cha Real Smooth” co-star, Johnson is stepping into this new role with a project that resonates deeply with her. She remarked, “I’ve always felt that I’m not ready to direct a feature,” but her connection with Burghardt has given her the confidence to proceed. She believes in creating a space where she won’t allow anyone else to tell this story but herself.

A Commitment to Healthy Collaboration

Beyond her directorial efforts, the “Madame Web” star is making strides in improving the dynamics of film production. Her philosophy is simple: eliminate toxicity to foster creativity. Johnson emphasized that she “can’t waste time on toxic sets anymore,” underscoring her desire for productive, supportive environments. For her, successful filmmaking is about assembling the right team and nurturing an atmosphere where collaboration thrives.

Redefining Success in Film

As someone deeply embedded in both indie films and blockbuster hits, Johnson perceives success in nuanced ways. She notes that today’s shifting landscape makes traditional markers like box office numbers less indicative of a film’s impact. Success, for Johnson, lies in eliciting genuine emotional responses and crafting films that resonate with audiences, regardless of scale. Completing a film amid industry challenges is itself a triumph, she observes.

Adapting Literary Works for the Screen

Recently concluding work on the adaptation of “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Johnson acknowledges the complexities of translating beloved books into films. Drawing inspiration from Maggie Gyllenhaal’s adaptation of “The Lost Daughter,” she appreciates when a director infuses personal vision into a movie. While adaptations offer unique challenges, Johnson respects the diverse reactions they inspire, hoping they spark inspiration regardless of the outcome.

Looking forward, Dakota Johnson remains tight-lipped about her next steps but assures an exciting project is on the horizon. Her journey in filmmaking continues to evolve, driven by a commitment to authenticity and creative integrity.