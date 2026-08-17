Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Share Intimate Living Room Wedding

In a year characterized by significant work commitments and achievements, Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez took a step back to celebrate their love in a heartfelt manner. The couple recently exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at their home, reflecting their desire for a personal and meaningful celebration.

A Dream Wedding in Private

“In the future we will have a big wedding, so we can celebrate with family and friends,” Rodríguez shared, hinting at their plans for a larger celebration down the line. The model described the past year as “crazy,” largely due to Ronaldo’s high-profile role in the 2026 FIFA World Cup where he made history as the first male player to score in six different World Cup tournaments, representing Portugal.

An Emotional Ceremony

Weeks after the World Cup, Ronaldo and Rodríguez tied the knot in an intimate affair that fulfilled Rodríguez’s vision of the perfect wedding. “It was exactly as I’d imagined it,” she reflected, overwhelmed with emotion. “Intimate, full of love, and with our family in the most important starring role. I couldn’t hold back the tears.”

A Blessing at the Shrine

Following their ceremony, the newlyweds made a heartfelt visit to the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima, where they received a special blessing from a priest. This gesture underscored the deep personal significance of their union.

A Fulfilled Dream

Rodríguez expressed her contentment with their simple yet profound celebration, stating, “I needed nothing more: my husband, my children, our home, our faith, and our love.” As the couple continues to navigate their busy lives, they remain grounded in what truly matters: their commitment to each other and their family.