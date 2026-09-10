Creators of South Park Express Regret Over Kendrick Lamar Film Delay

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park, have publicly acknowledged delays regarding their highly anticipated film, Whitney Springs, a collaboration with acclaimed rapper Kendrick Lamar. Originally announced in 2022, the film’s release has encountered several setbacks.

Creators Accept Responsibility for Delays

In a statement to The Ankler, Parker and Stone took full responsibility for the project’s timeline issues. “We apologize to our partners at pgLang and Paramount, and we appreciate their patience. South Park and life’s circumstances have gotten in the way, but we still believe in the project,” they expressed.

A Glimpse into Whitney Springs

Written by Vernon Chatman, a veteran South Park writer, Whitney Springs is set to premiere under Paramount. Kendrick Lamar is a producer on the project, alongside Parker, Stone, and Dave Free. The film is reported to feature a mix of original and unreleased music by Lamar.

Initially slated for a 2025 release, the film had started generating buzz when former Paramount CEO Brian Robbins described the script as “one of the funniest and most original scripts we’ve ever read” at CinemaCon 2024. Production was expected to begin that summer, and Lamar was even spotted filming in California later that year.

Production Challenges and Schedule Changes

However, following apparent filming, the film was pushed to a 2026 release amidst the closure of the Paramount-Skydance merger, eventually leading to its complete removal from the schedule last November.

The premise of Whitney Springs revolves around a young Black man interning as a slave reenactor at a living history museum. He uncovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors were slave owners, leading to clashes with the town’s racist mayor, a role expected to be played by Parker.

Future Collaborations and Projects Ahead

Previously, Kendrick Lamar collaborated with Parker and Stone on the music video for “The Heart Part 5,” where he adopted various digitally produced celebrity “deep fakes,” including figures like Kanye West and the late Nipsey Hussle.