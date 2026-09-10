Creators of South Park Address Kendrick Lamar Movie Delay

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of “South Park,” have publicly addressed the prolonged delay of their anticipated film project in collaboration with Kendrick Lamar. The creators have issued an official apology, acknowledging the setback and expressing their commitment to the film.

Apology and Acknowledgement

In a heartfelt statement to The Ankler, Parker and Stone said, “We take full responsibility for the schedule delay of this movie. We apologize to our partners at pgLang and Paramount, and we appreciate their patience. ‘South Park’ and life’s circumstances have gotten in the way, but we still believe in the project.”

Collaborative Details

The musical comedy, currently referred to by its working title “Whitney Springs,” is in production at Paramount Pictures, which also oversees the popular animated series “South Park.” The project is being developed under Parker and Stone’s Park County production banner, with Kendrick Lamar producing alongside his partner Dave Free under the pgLang label.

Synopsis of “Whitney Springs”

The film is described as following a Black man employed as a slave reenactor at a living history museum. He makes a shocking discovery about his white girlfriend’s family, uncovering their ancestral ties to slavery. Additional details from The Ankler suggest that the story evolves as the reenactor engages in a clash with a racist mayor of a Midwestern town, a role that Parker is set to portray. Lamar has reportedly recorded several original songs specifically for the film.

Recent “South Park” Developments

As fans await the completion of the film, Parker and Stone continue to expand the “South Park” universe, with Season 29 debuting on September 16. The previous two seasons, 27 and 28, broke a two-year hiatus and featured Donald Trump as a primary antagonist, keeping audiences intrigued with the show’s satirical commentary. Recently, Parker and Stone made headlines by rebranding “South Park” as “South America,” playfully teasing Trump in response to his alteration of regional names.