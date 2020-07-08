Courtney Stodden shows off her incredible body in red bikini

Courtney Stodden showed off her summertime body in a sexy red swimsuit for her Instagram fans this Tuesday.

In one video clip, she relaxed on her table in her swimsuit and turned her legs as Womanizer by Britney Spears played in the background.

Both of her brand-new blog posts consisted of inscriptions where the 25-year-old stated that she presently has ‘No time for f*** boys.’

Courtney adorned her bikini with a Dodgers cap, and a big Louis Vuitton might be detected on the table near her.

The Daddy Issues vocalist was just recently the topic of a swirl of love reports with 46-year-old 90210 chunk Brian Austin Green.

She sustained the guesswork by publishing an Instagram video clip last Tuesday of herself and Brian relaxing in a jacuzzi and greeting to somebody called Ashley.

Brian that has just recently divided from his partner Megan Fox was detected previously last Tuesday having lunch with Maxim model Tina Louise.

Later recently Brian talked with a press reporter in a video clip acquired by DailyMail.com and established the document right concerning his situation with both women.

‘Tina – Tina’s truly amazing, I simply met her that day, outside her dining establishment, on the walkway,’ claimed the chunk, refuting that they are passionately included.

‘Courtney, extremely great… however frustrating,’ he claimed, firmly insisting: ‘I was simply attempting to be a good man, I shot a video clip for her buddy Ashley, greeting.’

Brian that was seen in mid-June out to lunch with Courtney, claimed the jacuzzi video clip was taken ‘a month-plus back, that was when the photos of her and I appeared.’

He found it ‘a little frustrating’ that Courtney would upload the video clip the day he was glimpsed out with Tina’s understanding that it would create troubles for Tina – and myself – having three children, it kinda draws.’

Brian shared a wish not to ‘slam’ Courtney while stating: ‘I assume she’s a gentleperson, I simply assume she’s making some poor option.’

Meanwhile, Megan has proceeded with Machine Gun Kelly that has currently stated on social media that he is ‘in love’ with her.

Both of them were cast in the serial killer film Midnight In The Switchgrass, which started recording in Puerto Rico this March soon before the COVID-19 lockdowns.

On May 18, Brian mentally disclosed on an episode of his podcast …With Brian Austin Green that Megan had left him.

Megan has been wed to the TV dreamboat since 2010, and they share three children – Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

Megan filed for divorce from Brian in 2015, mentioning the difference of opinions. However, she was back with him and pregnant with Journey the following year.

Courtney shot to prestige as the ‘child bride,’ when the then-50-year-old star Doug Hutchison wed her while she was just 16 years of age…

She and Doug split in 2013, and after that rejoined in 2014, however, by 2017, it arose that they had divided once again, and in 2018 she applied for divorce.