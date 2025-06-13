Melania’s Shocking Appearance at ‘Les Misérables’ With Trump Revealed

In a recent monologue, Jimmy Kimmel shared his insights on the peculiar dynamics of Melania Trump’s appearance alongside her husband, former President Donald Trump, at the opening night of ‘Les Misérables’ at the Kennedy Center. As speculation continues about the state of their marriage, Kimmel humorously unpacked this public outing, surfacing his perspective on the real reason why Melania appeared at ‘Les Misérables’ with Trump. Drawing on their body language and the context of their relationship, he offered a lighthearted yet pointed analysis that captured the audience’s attention.

The Trumps at the Kennedy Center

Following their rare public appearance together, Jimmy Kimmel expressed concern regarding the Trump marriage. “It was opening night for the new and MAGA-friendly Kennedy Center, led by Donald Trump, their self-appointed chairman of the board,” he quipped during his Thursday night monologue. Kimmel showcased a photograph of the couple in attendance, humorously referring to Trump and Melania as “Don Valjean and Lady Misérable.”

Body Language and Kimmel’s Observations

Judging by their body language, Kimmel implied, “That is the look of a couple that just realized they have to sit next to each other for three hours.” He proceeded to joke further about the circumstances of their appearance. “Napoleon Bone-a-spurs was accompanied by Melania,” he said, “As is required under Section B, Subsection 3 of their prenup, which states, ‘Mrs. Trump shall accompany her husband to no fewer than two public appearances per calendar year, during which she shall refrain from open displays of revulsion, disgust, and or hatred, regardless of current mood or events.’”

Melania’s Reception of the Show

Kimmel, who frequently comments on the seemingly distant relationship between the couple, maintained his comedic focus on Melania throughout the monologue. “But Melania, from all accounts, she loved this show,” he remarked, proclaiming that her favorite song was “‘On My Own.’” He then joked, “They really do seem so close, closer than ever,” as he commented on how they walked into the venue.

Thumb Locks and Kennedy Center Critiques

While displaying a photo that showed Trump holding only Melania’s thumb, Kimmel humorously elaborated, “In karate, that’s known as a thumb lock.” He further commented that the event, attended by notable figures like JD Vance and RFK Jr., resembled “the Tony Awards for people who want to take away the rights of everyone at the Tony Awards.” Kimmel also noted the discontent among cast members of ‘Les Misérables,’ who opted to boycott the performance due to Trump’s attendance, stating, “Right now, the only person less popular than Trump in the world of theater is Patti LuPone.”

Kimmel’s audience, seemingly unaware of the controversy surrounding LuPone, responded with muted laughter, prompting Kimmel to quip, “That joke was for my theater friends only, and I see we have none of them here.” Throughout, Kimmel added his unique blend of humor to dissect the real reason why Melania appeared at ‘Les Misérables’ with Trump, painting a picture of a couple navigating both their public and private lives under the ever-watchful eye of the media.