Corinne Foxx's Lifesaving Role After Jamie's Stroke Challenge

Emilia Clarke, widely recognized for her role in the iconic series Game of Thrones, has faced a harrowing battle that few could imagine. In a poignant essay published in The New Yorker in 2019, Clarke opened up about her life-threatening experience with brain aneurysms, a journey filled with physical and emotional turmoil.

A Painful Awakening

Clarke’s ordeal began unexpectedly during a workout session at the gym. “I reached the toilet, sank to my knees, and proceeded to be violently, voluminously ill,” she recounted. Despite the intense symptoms, she described the shooting and stabbing pains as rapidly intensifying, leading her to suspect something grave was wrong. Soon after, she was rushed to the hospital for urgent tests.

Shocking Diagnosis

The results were dire. “The diagnosis was quick and ominous: a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), a life-threatening type of stroke, caused by bleeding into the space surrounding the brain,” she revealed. Clarke had suffered an aneurysm, which required immediate surgical intervention to seal the ruptured artery.

Enduring Unimaginable Pain

The actress described the aftermath of her surgery as “unbearable.” As she struggled through her recovery, she faced additional challenges, including aphasia, during which she found herself “muttering nonsense.” Fortunately, a week later, the aphasia subsided, allowing her to leave the hospital a month after her admission.

A Relentless Fight

However, Clarke’s fight was far from over. A follow-up brain scan in 2013 revealed that a growth around her brain had “doubled in size,” requiring her to undergo surgery once again. This time, she faced a more invasive procedure. “When they woke me, I was screaming in pain,” she recalled. The procedure had failed, leading to a massive bleed. The gravity of her situation was made clear by her doctors, who advised that survival depended on yet another operation, this time through her skull.

A Triumphant Recovery