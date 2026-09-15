Colbert Declares Free Speech Thrives After Show Cancellation

Stephen Colbert has voiced his belief that the principles of free speech remain intact, even in the wake of the cancellation of The Late Show. After earning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Series, Colbert told Variety that he is confident the landscape of late-night television remains vibrant and engaging.

Free Speech and Late-Night Humor

Colbert stated, “Because if you can’t say something because you go to jail, that is a violation of free speech.” He pointed to the continued success of other late-night shows, including The Tonight Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live, affirming, “I think that late night is just as funny and just as vital as it ever has been.” He expressed his admiration for his fellow hosts, saying, “I love watching Jimmy and Jimmy and John and John and Seth and everybody else,” and expressed hope that these shows continue for years to come, highlighting the camaraderie and creativity they foster.

Reflections on the Show’s Conclusion

While reflecting on the end of The Late Show in May, Colbert chose to sidestep questions about potential political influences, such as Donald Trump’s impact on the show’s cancellation. When asked about Bari Weiss, the new head of CBS News, Colbert humorously claimed, “I’ve never heard of her,” before adding, “I hear great things.”

The show wrapped up its final season but not without accolades, having won multiple Emmy awards, including honors for writing, directing, technical direction, lighting, and editing, presented during the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend. Colbert expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “I’m so glad that the show got recognized, especially last week, with all the people who won the creative arts, the writers and our director, our technical director, camera, lighting, and the digital team.” He emphasized the joy of reconnecting with his team after a four-month hiatus.

New Adventures in Storytelling

Colbert also shared an update on his latest project: he is writing a new Lord of the Rings movie alongside Philippa Boyens and Peter McGee. “Literally, I woke up in New Zealand yesterday. I flew here for the Emmys,” he remarked. The time zone shift left him humorously bewildered, saying, “Yesterday, [when I was in] New Zealand [it was] tomorrow there. I went from yesterday to tomorrow, so I don’t know how many days today has been.”