Chuck Lorre’s Controversial Struggle with CBS Over McCarthy’s Role

Chuck Lorre, celebrated creator of hit comedies like Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory, recently opened up about his experiences in casting the popular sitcom Mike & Molly. One aspect that stands out in his new memoir, Sitcom, is his steadfast support for actress Melissa McCarthy despite resistance from CBS executives.

Battling CBS for McCarthy’s Casting

When it came time to cast the role of Molly Flynn, Lorre faced significant pushback from CBS, which had a clear vision of who they thought should embody the character. According to Lorre, the network “hated” McCarthy for the role, preferring a more traditionally attractive actress to play a character dealing with weight issues. In his memoir, he recounts an instance where a female executive even suggested casting a more appealing actress and then putting her in a fat suit.

Lorre’s Stand for Authenticity

Determined to stay true to the character’s reality, Lorre decided to take a stand. “CBS’ reluctance was quite something,” he told E! News in an exclusive interview. “But by that point in my career, I’d finally grown a pair and said, ‘No, that’s my Molly, and I can live with your unhappiness. That’s Molly.’” His commitment to McCarthy not only showcased his dedication to authentic storytelling but also set a precedent for diversity in casting within the industry.

The Impact of the Decision