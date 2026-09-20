Christine Taylor Reveals Shocking 90s Gunpoint Carjacking Experience

Christine Taylor, the actress known for her role in the comedy classic Zoolander, recently recounted a harrowing experience from her past—the moment she was carjacked at gunpoint over 30 years ago. In a candid conversation, Taylor shared the intense emotions she faced during that frightening ordeal.

A Traumatic Event Remembered

At the time of the incident, Taylor was 55 years old and vividly recalls the thoughts racing through her mind as the robbery unfolded. “I had my purse on my shoulder, and I just remember thinking, like, don’t go for the purse, just take the car—just in my head,” she explained. In a twist of irony, she noted that she had laundry in the trunk of her car since it was laundry day and she planned to visit the laundromat later.

The Impact of Fear

Though the encounter lasted merely a minute and a half or two, Taylor felt as if time had stood still, making the experience overwhelmingly frightening. “It probably all happened in the span of a minute and a half or two minutes, but it felt like time stood still and it was so scary,” she recounted.

Processing Trauma

In the aftermath of the carjacking, Taylor faced a significant challenge—she found herself lacking the support systems needed to process her trauma fully. “I wasn’t seeing a therapist. I wasn’t talking, processing trauma in that way,” she noted. Instead, she relied on her friends and family for support during those difficult moments.

A Life Moving Forward

Today, as a mother of two, Taylor continues to reflect on the long-term effects of that terrifying episode while advocating for mental health awareness. She and her husband, Ben Stiller, share children Ella, 24, and Quinlin, 21, and their experiences continue to shape their family dynamics.