Chris Langham, BAFTA Winner, Passes Away at 77 Amid Controversy

Chris Langham, the British television actor and writer renowned for his role in the acclaimed satirical series The Thick of It, has passed away at the age of 77. He died from pancreatic cancer on June 24, as reported in his obituary by The Times.

Career Highlights

Langham gained widespread recognition for portraying the bumbling cabinet minister Hugh Abbot in Armando Iannucci’s The Thick of It, a BBC series that aired from 2005 to 2012. The show, celebrated for its sharp satirical take on government incompetence, earned Langham a BAFTA TV Award for Best Comedy Performance in May 2006. The cast featured a standout performance from Peter Capaldi and remains one of the finest comedies produced in the U.K., paving the way for Iannucci’s American counterpart, Veep.

In addition to his role in The Thick of It, Langham starred in John Morton’s People Like Us, a mockumentary where he played the fictional journalist Roy Mallard. His extensive credits also include work on Not the Nine O’Clock News, co-starring with Rowan Atkinson, as well as titles like Help with Paul Whitehouse, Kiss Me Kate with Caroline Quentin, Amanda Holden, and Darren Boyd, and Chelmsford 123.

Legal Troubles and Conviction

However, Langham’s career faced a significant downturn in late 2006 when he was implicated in a scandal involving child sex abuse charges. His arrest by Kent Police was part of Operation Ore, a major investigation into credit-card customers accessing abusive child imagery. Langham faced 15 counts of downloading indecent images of children.

During his trial, he defended himself by claiming he was researching a character named “Pedro” for a comedic role, a defense corroborated by Paul Whitehouse, who stated the character was not intended to be a pedophile. However, Langham was also accused of having sexual encounters with an underage girl, who alleged she was 14 at the time. He denied these allegations and was acquitted of six counts of indecent assault.