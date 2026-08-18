Chris Evans Reveals Surprising Joys of Fatherhood with Alma

Chris Evans, the beloved Marvel star, has opened up about the surprising joys and emotions of fatherhood nearly one year after welcoming his daughter, Alma Grace, with his wife, Alba Baptista. Reflecting on his new role as a dad, Evans shared some heartfelt insights in a recent interview.

Unexpected Longing

In a candid conversation with The Dodo, Evans revealed a feeling many parents can relate to, saying, “It sounds a little cheesy, but not to other parents: How much you miss them.” He elaborated on this sentiment, describing how even when Alma is just napping, he finds himself checking the baby monitor. “You miss her while you’re holding her, you know what I mean? It’s a strange feeling. You just want to be around her all the time,” he added.

A Loving Environment

Evans isn’t the only one in the family who cherishes the time spent with Alma. His dog, Dodger, has taken on the role of an “incredible” big brother. The actor praised Dodger’s protective nature, expressing, “He’s so loving. He’s so protective.” Dodger’s instincts shine through as he often sleeps outside Alma’s room during her naps, showcasing his gentle demeanor towards the newest member of their family. “He has a great instinct for young things, whether it’s a person or a puppy. He’s very gentle,” Evans noted.