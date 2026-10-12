China's Women Directors Drive Box Office Success with Fresh Films

Recent developments in China‘s film industry highlight a rising wave of female directors, with Shao Yihui, Yang Lina, and Yin Lichuan emerging as pivotal figures in this cinematic revolution. Their new projects are being featured by sales agent Parallax Films, which is actively seeking buyers at the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) in Busan.

Shao Yihui’s Provocative “Winning at Sleep”

Shao Yihui’s latest short film, “Winning at Sleep,” offers a satirical take on meritocracy and the relentless culture of competition. The narrative follows an everyday girl who unexpectedly finds herself vying for glory through a bizarre contest, prompting viewers to reflect on the nature of success in contemporary society.

Yang Lina’s Exploration of Womanhood in “It’s OK”

In “It’s OK,” Yang reunites with Golden Horse winner Wen Qi (“Angels Wear White,” “The Bold, the Corrupt and the Beautiful”). The film centers on a young teacher facing an urgent health issue while navigating her complicated relationship with her traditional mother. This dramedy addresses themes of womanhood and autonomy, questioning a woman’s control over her own body.

Yin Lichuan Tackles Workplace Harassment in “A Joke”

Veteran director Yin Lichuan presents “A Joke,” marking a significant milestone as the first Chinese feature film to confront sexual harassment in the workplace. The story unfolds through the journey of a sanitation worker who spends three years gathering evidence against her abusive boss, eventually collaborating with a young lawyer to seek justice.

The Impact of Recent Female-Centric Films

These projects build upon a trend that began in 2021 with Shao’s breakout film “B for Busy,” which opened the door for female-driven stories in Chinese cinema. By 2023, Yin’s “Like a Rolling Stone” and Shao’s “Her Story” collectively garnered over RMB845 million ($118 million) at the domestic box office, showcasing a strong audience appetite for narratives focused on women’s experiences.

A Historic Achievement at the Golden Rooster Awards

“Her Story” received significant recognition at the 38th Golden Rooster Awards, winning Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress. This achievement is particularly notable, as films by female directors have historically faced substantial hurdles at these awards, marking a landmark moment for feminist filmmaking in the country.

Changing Audience Dynamics

On the festival circuit, Luka Yuanyuan Yang’s documentary hybrid “Chinatown Cha-Cha” also found considerable success. Parallax Films credits a burgeoning young female audience with the clout to prove that films exploring gender roles, relationships, and social pressures can be both popular and profitable. As a result, investors and studios are increasingly backing a wider array of women-led projects.

A New Generation of Female Filmmakers

A new generation of female directors is making strides in both commercial and independent filmmaking. Alongside Shao and Yin, notable filmmakers such as Yang (“Spring Tide,” “Song of Spring”), Teng Congcong (“Send Me to the Clouds,” series “To the Wonder”), and Vivian Qu (“Angels Wear White,” “Girls on Wire”) are actively contributing to this evolution in cinema.

Parallax Films Expands Its Short Film Lineup

Parallax’s lineup also features the short film “Our Secrets,” which was awarded the Lights On Women’s Worth Award at Cannes’ La Cinef. Other intriguing titles, such as “Scorching,” “Thirteenth Night,” and “Fishtank,” utilize fantasy elements to delve into their characters’ inner lives. “Orlo With Karma,” a coming-of-age romance from Tibetan director Kangdrun, adds to the diverse array of offerings.

Diverse Stories and Themes in Chinese Cinema