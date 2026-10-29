Chill Out: SKIMS’ Cryo Globes Transform Your Skin Routine

In a unique collaboration, SKIMS and beauty tool expert Patinkin have introduced a new product that merges functionality with aesthetic appeal. The hand-blown glass Cryo Globes are designed to resemble whimsical snow globes, complete with glitter resembling snowflakes, candy canes, and sparkling sequins of the Skims logo. This innovative combination aims to simplify the incorporation of a sculpting facial ritual into users’ daily routines.

Understanding the Benefits of Cryo Globes

So, how exactly do Cryo Globes work? According to Patinkin, “Cryo Globes are a great way to quickly help get the look of less puffy, more lifted skin.” The cold temperatures of the globes induce a vasoconstriction response in the skin, resulting in a noticeable depuffing effect. They also assist in reducing redness and soothing irritation.

Versatile Tools for Skincare and Relief

Beyond just a cosmetic treatment, the Cryo Globes serve multiple purposes. “You can use these tools to give yourself a little lymphatic massage which can aid with the drainage of excess fluids in the skin,” notes Patinkin. These globes are not only beneficial for enhancing skin appearance; they can also provide soothing relief for various conditions, such as sinus pain, headaches, bug bites, and sunburns.