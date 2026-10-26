Chiefs vs. Seahawks: Stream Sunday Night Football for Free

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to clash with the Seattle Seahawks this evening at Lumen Field as part of the highly anticipated Sunday Night Football lineup. Coming off a successful victory last week, the Chiefs aim to maintain their momentum against the 3-3 Seahawks in what promises to be an exciting matchup.

Game Details: Chiefs vs. Seahawks

This thrilling encounter kicks off tonight, October 25, at 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT), with live coverage airing on NBC. Fans eager to catch the action for free can benefit from a quick and straightforward five-day trial offered by either DirecTV or Fubo.

Star Player Spotlight

All eyes will be on Kenneth Walker III, the former Seahawks running back and recent Super Bowl LX MVP, who now struts his stuff for the Chiefs after joining the team in March.

Where to Watch Chiefs vs. Seahawks Live TV channel: NBC

NBC Free stream: DirecTV, Fubo

DirecTV, Fubo Date, time: Sunday, Oct. 25 at 8:20 ET/5:20 PT

Streaming Options: How to Watch for Free

As early predictions indicate the Seahawks may be favorites, fans can witness the action themselves by streaming the game via platforms that carry NBC, such as DirecTV, Fubo, Sling, or Hulu + Live TV. The best way to tune in without any cost is by signing up for a complimentary trial from either DirecTV or Fubo, which is easy and quick. Here’s how to do it. The best way to watch the Chiefs vs. Seahawks game for free is with a reliable five-day free trial from DirecTV. Signing up takes just a few minutes, and since the game is airing on NBC, you can get access through the MyNews genre pack. After the free trial, the package costs $44.99 per month, which is relatively affordable, especially if you plan on watching more NFL games. Right now, you can also get a promotional rate of $39.99 per month for the first two months. Fubo is also our editors’ choice for catching the game, and the streaming platform is offering a five-day free trial. The main difference between Fubo and DirecTV is that after the trial period, your monthly rate will increase to $88.99 per month to access NBC, though a discounted rate is currently available for the first month. Fubo also offers a Sports plan, which starts at $54.99 per month.

Will Taylor Swift Attend?

As the game approaches, fans are also buzzing about whether Taylor Swift will make an appearance. The pop icon has attended three Chiefs games this season, including her latest visit on October 18. However, all her appearances have been at Arrowhead Stadium, leaving fans curious if she will travel to support her partner, Travis Kelce, in Seattle.