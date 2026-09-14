Carrie Underwood’s Spectacular Kickoff for 2026 Sunday Night Football

Carrie Underwood has once again made her mark on the NFL scene, kicking off the 14th season of NBC’s Sunday Night Football with her high-energy rendition of “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night.” This year, the country music superstar infused a decidedly rock vibe into the anthem, which is an adaptation of Joan Jett and the Blackhearts’ classic 1988 hit “I Hate Myself for Loving You.”

Rocking the NFL Stage

Underwood’s choice to amplify the rock elements shouldn’t surprise her fans, as she has always embraced her inner rocker. Over the years, she has covered beloved hard rock tracks by bands like Motörhead and Skid Row, shared the stage with legends such as Guns N’ Roses, and even performed nu-metal favorites by Limp Bizkit, Linkin Park, and Papa Roach during her recent set at Velocity Fest in Iowa.

Creative Vision for the Season

This season’s opening video showcased Underwood performing in diverse settings, including a small club, a massive stadium, and a recording studio. The creative director for SNF, Tripp Dixon, stated that this year’s theme drew inspiration from “Carrie’s deep, well-documented love of rock music.” Underwood echoed this sentiment, describing the show’s premiere as a welcome to “Sunday Night Football” into her “ongoing rock star fever dream.”

Season Kickoff Highlights