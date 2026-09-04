Chic Fall Dresses Under $35: Old Navy Labor Day Steals

As the leaves begin to change and autumn settles in, Old Navy is stepping up to help you refresh your wardrobe with a stunning selection of fall dresses. With an array of styles perfect for the season—think plaid, denim, and suede—the retailer is making it easier than ever to update your closet, especially with upcoming Labor Day sales.

Unbeatable Labor Day Sale

Old Navy is offering a fantastic sale on its fall dresses, providing shoppers with discounts of up to 50% off. Currently, these trendy styles are available for as little as $24, making it an opportune time to stock up on seasonal favorites.

Diverse Styles for Every Occasion

The collection ranges from playful minis to elegant maxis, ensuring you find the perfect outfit for any plan this fall. We sifted through the latest arrivals to curate a list of stunning options, all priced at $35 or less. No matter your style preference, Old Navy has something to elevate your autumn fashion game.

Shop Now for Fall Essentials