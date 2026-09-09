Chernin Entertainment Strengthens Film Division with New Leadership Moves

Chernin Entertainment, the dynamic independent film and television production company founded by former News Corp. chairman Peter Chernin, has announced significant expansions to its in-house film team. This move comes on the heels of notable successes in both theatrical and streaming releases this year, including the film “Backrooms” and Netflix‘s “The Last House.”

Strengthening the Film Division

Under the leadership of movies chief David Ready, Chernin’s film unit is on a growth trajectory. Ready expressed enthusiasm about building on their successes, stating, “We have built a strong foundation and a slate we really believe in, and now we have the team to build out our next chapter.”

New Executive Vice President Joins the Ranks

To enhance their film strategy, Chernin has hired Marisa Paiva as executive vice president of film. Paiva brings a wealth of experience from her previous role at 3000 Pictures, where she developed high-profile projects like “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” for Netflix. Her extensive background in literary adaptations includes significant works such as “Water for Elephants” and “Life of Pi” during her 13-year tenure at Fox 2000.

Promotions Within the Film Team

Brady Fujikawa, who has been with Chernin since last year after a stint at Lionsgate, has been promoted to lead development and production. He has overseen impressive projects, such as the upcoming “High Side,” featuring Timothée Chalamet, and is also involved in the development of “Palm Grove,” starring Kate Hudson and Ana de Armas.

Samantha Nisenboim has been appointed senior vice president of film, leveraging her production expertise from successful films like “The Lego Batman Movie” and “Renfield.” She is currently working on two features at Chernin, including the Netflix thriller “The Big Fix,” which stars Mark Wahlberg and Riz Ahmed.

A New Creative Executive

Max Gains has also joined the team as a creative executive, bringing experience from Paramount and 21 Laps, where he contributed to projects like “Deadpool & Wolverine” and “Free Guy.” His addition is expected to bolster Chernin’s creative output as the company seeks to broaden its film slate.

Strategic Partnerships and Future Prospects

Chernin recently secured a multi-year, first-look feature film deal with Apple Studios, aligning itself with one of the leading players in the industry. Additionally, Mediawan has announced plans to acquire Chernin’s parent company, The North Road Company, combining resources and creative hubs that span five continents.