Louisa Connolly-Burnham, a talented British filmmaker and actress, has recently signed with the Creative Artists Agency (CAA). This significant move highlights her rapidly rising profile in the film industry, driven by her unique storytelling and innovative production skills.

Notable Works and Acclaim

Connolly-Burnham is best known for her work on “The Intimacy Coordinator,” an erotic thriller that has made waves on the international festival circuit. The film, which she wrote, directed, and produced, has earned qualifications for prestigious awards like the Oscars and BAFTAs. It features Connolly-Burnham as an intimacy coordinator grappling with sex addiction, a daring role that reflects her commitment to bold narratives. The cast also includes Kieron Moore (“Code of Silence,” “Masters of the Air”), alongside Alexander Arnold (“Skins,” “Yesterday”) and Sophie Simnett (“Daybreak,” “Twist”). Notably, Connolly-Burnham’s directorial prowess has been recognized with several awards, including best director at HollyShorts, best actress at FilmQuest, and the Women in Film Award at Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival.

A Track Record of Success

Before the success of “The Intimacy Coordinator,” Connolly-Burnham helmed “Sister Wives,” another project she wrote, directed, and starred in alongside Mia McKenna-Bruce (“How to Have Sex,” “Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials”). This compelling short film explores the love story of two women within a fundamentalist polygamous community. “Sister Wives” has garnered over 50 awards, including the Iris Prize for best British short and accolades for best director and best LGBTQIA+ film at Hollyshorts. It also earned a longlisting for the BAFTAs and BIFAs, and was well-received by audiences, ranking No. 3 among short films in Letterboxd’s 2024 Global Year in Review.

Upcoming Projects

Creatively driven, Connolly-Burnham is currently developing a feature adaptation of “Sister Wives” in collaboration with American Zoetrope, the esteemed production company founded by Francis Ford Coppola and George Lucas. Additionally, there are plans for a feature film adaptation of “The Intimacy Coordinator,” extending the narrative’s reach beyond the short film format.

Independent Ventures and Representation