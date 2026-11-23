Passion, the production company renowned for its impactful documentaries including the BAFTA-winning “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story,” is entering a new phase of evolution by restructuring its executive leadership team as it aims for greater growth on the international stage.

Leadership Changes at Passion

CEO Nick Southgate, who has been at the helm of Passion for the past five years, will transition to a new role as executive co-chair, partnering with founder and executive chair Andrew Ruhemann. Taking over the CEO position will be David Moulton, who brings a wealth of experience to the leadership team.

New Executive Appointments

Moulton’s leadership team will be further strengthened by the appointments of Hamish Fergusson as chief creative officer and Georgina Mantle as managing director. This reorganization positions Passion to enhance its production capabilities and audience reach in the rapidly evolving television landscape.

Focus on Growth and Innovation

Under Moulton’s direction, the company will work towards expanding its portfolio of high-end documentaries and unscripted content while exploring new avenues for returnable formats, long-term intellectual property, and digital programming. “Audiences are discovering and experiencing stories in new ways, and Passion is determined to lead that shift,” Moulton stated. He expressed excitement about the new roles of Mantle and Fergusson, emphasizing their vision to integrate digital innovation throughout the business. “By pairing our extraordinary creative legacy with new technology, platforms, and data-driven thinking, we will unlock fresh growth across all our labels and reach audiences worldwide in bolder ways,” he added.

A Steady Transition

Southgate reflected on the company’s journey, stating, “Over the last five years, we have built Passion into a documentary powerhouse. Now is the right time for David and his exceptional team to take the company on its new journey to capitalize on the growing global demand for high-end unscripted programming. We couldn’t be more confident in this team’s vision for the future.”

Strategic Development and Creative Vision

As managing director, Mantle will focus on the group’s strategic growth, which includes enhancing its genre footprint and developing intellectual properties, building international co-productions, and guiding digital strategy. Previously, she served as global creative director at ITN Productions, where she was instrumental in broadening the brand’s digital division.

Fergusson, who has held the position of creative director at Passion for three years, has been pivotal in shaping the group’s creative strategy and overseeing its development slate across various labels.

Recent Projects and Future Endeavors