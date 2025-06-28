Matty Healy’s Surprising Taylor Swift Tribute at Glastonbury

In a surprising twist at Glastonbury, Matty Healy stirred the audience by referencing Taylor Swift as a “poet,” a nod that has sparked considerable interest among music fans. This intriguing moment highlights the deep influence and respect between artists in the industry, particularly focusing on Swift’s lyrical prowess. Matty Healy’s Taylor Swift “poet” reference at Glastonbury adds yet another layer to the narrative of admiration surrounding Swift’s artistry and her collaborative works.

### Swift and Alwyn’s Creative Partnership

The first musical collaboration between Taylor Swift and her former boyfriend Joe Alwyn resulted in a poignant ballad on the 2020 album Folklore, performed as a duet with Bon Iver. When the album was released, Joe was credited under the pseudonym William Bowery. Swift later confirmed during her Disney+ concert film, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, that William Bowery was indeed Alwyn.

Joe Alwyn’s contribution was significant, as he wrote the entire piano part and sang lyrics like, “I can see you standin’ honey/With his arms around your body/Laughin’ but the joke’s not funny at all.” Taylor noted his natural inclination for creativity, often playing, making things up, and inventing new ideas. Their collaboration might never have taken place if it weren’t for the COVID-19 lockdown.

### A Quarantine Experiment

Taylor Swift shared how the unexpected conditions of quarantine sparked their creative project. “I was like, ‘Hey, this could be really weird, and we could hate this,’” she recounted, “‘because we’re in quarantine and there’s nothing else going on, could we just try to see what it’s like if we write this song together?’” This spontaneous decision led to a creative synergy that extended beyond their personal relationship.

### Acclaim and Recognition

The professional collaboration between Swift and Alwyn proved to be highly successful, earning Folklore the prestigious Album of the Year award at the 2021 Grammys. “We’re so proud of ‘Exile,’” Taylor enthused. “All I have to do is dream up some lyrics and come up with some gut-wrenching, heart-shattering story to write with him.” The accolade underscored the success of their artistic partnership, solidifying their status in the music industry.

Matty Healy’s Taylor Swift “poet” reference at Glastonbury captures the admiration and respect Swift commands among her peers. Her ability to transform personal experiences into universally relatable art continues to resonate, showcasing the powerful impact of her songwriting collaborations and narrative creativity.