Charli XCX Dismisses Criticism of Autotune at Glastonbury

Charli XCX, known for her innovative pop sound, has tackled criticism head-on after her Glastonbury set, where she utilized autotune, sparking debate among fans and industry veterans. Responding to commenters she labeled as “boomers,” Charli confidently dismissed their critique with a single word: “Yawn.” Her stance underscores a broader conversation about musical authenticity in an era dominated by technology. The keywords in this discussion echo loudly, embodying both dynamic artistry and evolving cultural norms.

Charli XCX’s performance at the acclaimed U.K. festival was nothing short of electric, marked by a striking “Brat” sign behind her. The setlist was a fusion of crowd-pleasers from her albums, including “365” and “Von Dutch,” alongside nostalgia-inducing hits like “Party 4 U” and “I Love It.” Her bold presence created a palpable split in audience attention, even amidst performances from other renowned artists like Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts.

Following her performance, Charli took to X to address the feedback regarding her autotune use. She humorously noted her intrigue with “boomer vibe comments,” and expanded in further posts: “The idea that singing with deliberate autotune makes you a fraud or that not having a traditional band must mean you’re not a ‘real artist’ is the most boring take ever. Yawn, sorry just fell asleep.”

Highlighting the essence of artistic expression, Charli emphasized that the most compelling art is often “divisive and confrontational.” She applauded The Guardian for their five-star review, acknowledging the complex layers of her Glastonbury set.

Amidst the vibrant performance, a highlight included Gracie Abrams joining Charli on stage, sharing a memorable moment of camaraderie. “I love you so much, Gracie,” Charli declared, as Abrams playfully blew kisses to the camera.

Charli concluded her energetic show with a toast to her fans, white wine in hand, and celebrated the resilience of her artistic identity. Messages on stage thanked supporters, reflecting her belief that her brand of bold creativity is here to stay. “I think you’ve all proven to me that brat is forever,” one message proclaimed, embracing the spirit of enduring artistic rebellion.