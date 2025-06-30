Charli XCX Embraces Controversy: Glastonbury Set Sparks Debate

Charli XCX has never been one to shy away from controversy, and her recent Glastonbury set proved no different. The pop sensation faced criticism for her headlining performance, which sparked debate online. As viewers chimed in with their thoughts, Charli confidently responded, underscoring her belief that “the best art is divisive” and relishing the discussion her music ignites.

A Response to Criticism

Charli XCX swiftly addressed the reactions to her Glastonbury performance with her trademark candidness. Many viewers criticized her use of autotune and labeled her the “worst performer.” Taking to social media, Charli XCX defended her choices, challenging outdated notions about artistry. “The idea that singing with deliberate autotune makes you a fraud or that not having a traditional band means you’re not a ‘real artist’ is the most boring take ever,” she remarked.

The Art of Discourse

Embracing the conversation around her art, Charli XCX highlighted the importance of divisive creativity. “I enjoy the discourse. In my opinion, the best art is divisive and confrontational,” she tweeted. By sparking debate, she believes her work contributes to evolving culture and avoids being “kind of ok, easily understood, and sort of forgettable.”

Embracing Boomer Vibes

Charli XCX took the critiques in stride, even sharing a five-star review of her Glastonbury performance. Amused by comments referring to “boomer vibes,” she found them “super fascinating.” Such reactions only serve to fuel her enthusiasm for challenging traditional norms within the music industry.

Performance Highlights

During her Glastonbury appearance, Charli XCX energized the crowd with tracks from her latest album, “Brat.” Hits like “Apple,” “Von Dutch,” and “Girl, So Confusing” resonated with fans. Gracie Abrams was spotted enjoying the “Apple Dance”—a staple of Charli’s tour. Ending her set, Charli declared that Brat Summer is “a forever thing.”

Collaborations and Surprises

Earlier this month, Charli surprised fans by performing alongside Dua Lipa at Wembley Stadium during Lipa’s 2025 Radical Optimism tour. The duo performed Charli’s hit “360.” Additionally, Charli joined French electronic duo Air for “Cherry Blossom Girl” at Paris’ We Love Green festival, demonstrating her versatile artistry and willingness to innovate.

Charli XCX’s response to her critics underscores her commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining musical artistry. As she continues to engage with fans and challenge perceptions, her belief that “the best art is divisive” remains at the core of her creative journey.