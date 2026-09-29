Charles Kelley of Lady A Reveals Shocking Blood Cancer News

Charles Kelley, one-third of the acclaimed country music trio Lady A, is reaching out to fans during a particularly challenging time. Recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer, Kelley opened up about his health struggles and the circumstances leading to his diagnosis.

Health Diagnosis Sparks Concern

In a heartfelt video shared on September 29, Kelley explained that a series of unexpected rib fractures prompted his doctor to conduct a comprehensive set of blood tests. “One of the last blood tests we did, they found a blood cancer in there called multiple myeloma,” he revealed, underscoring the rarity of the condition.

Maintaining Optimism

Despite the severe diagnosis, the 45-year-old singer expressed a hopeful outlook. “I’m young,” he reflected, adding that medical advancements in treatment over the past five years have significantly improved life expectancy for patients with this condition. Kelley emphasized, “I feel really hopeful,” indicating that he is managing his condition with a positive mindset.

Honesty with Fans

Kelley has always been transparent about his journey, including his ongoing struggle with sobriety. He feels it is important to openly communicate his health battles with fans, aligning with his commitment to honesty throughout his career. “I wanted to be upfront about my health struggle with fans,” he stated, reinforcing his intention to keep supporters informed.