Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Reasons for Skipping Douglas' Memoir

Catherine Zeta-Jones recently opened up about her long-lasting marriage to Michael Douglas, highlighting the key elements that have contributed to their nearly three-decade partnership. The couple, who share children Dylan, 26, and Carys, 23, have built a strong foundation that withstands the trials of time.

Key Ingredients for a Lasting Marriage

At 57 years old, Zeta-Jones attributes their enduring relationship to simple yet profound instincts. “Being kind to each other,” she emphasized, is essential for any successful partnership. Another crucial factor is their shared sense of humor. Zeta-Jones describes it as a “sick, dry sense of humor,” which has helped them navigate the ups and downs over the years. She noted, “In any circumstance that you find yourself in, within 28 years—we were two years together before we got married—you’ve got to find humor in it. It may not be funny at the time, but you got to look back at it and go, ‘You gotta laugh at that now, remember when that happened?’”

Supporting Each Other’s Aspirations

Alongside kindness and humor, Zeta-Jones points to the importance of patience and mutual support in their relationship. She believes it is vital for both partners to have the freedom to pursue their interests. Currently, Zeta-Jones is venturing into new territory with her latest project, Kill Jackie, where she portrays a former drug queenpin on the run from assassins. This pursuit exemplifies the couple’s encouragement for one another to explore individual projects that resonate with them.