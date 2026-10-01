Catch My Chemical Romance Hollywood Bowl Tickets Before They're Gone

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My Chemical Romance is nearing the end of their highly anticipated second North American leg of the Black Parade tour, where the band is performing their iconic 2006 album in its entirety alongside an array of beloved hits. The tour will culminate with five nights at the Hollywood Bowl, culminating on Halloween night, a fitting finale as it marks the first time a single band has taken the stage at the Bowl for five consecutive nights, according to venue officials.

On October 1, the band will also perform at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, sharing the stage with a stellar lineup that includes Tool, Limp Bizkit, Pierce the Veil, Queens of the Stone Age, the Offspring, Wu-Tang Clan, and more. Additionally, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of The Black Parade, My Chemical Romance will release deluxe anniversary editions of the album on vinyl, CD, and cassette on October 23. There will also be themed merchandise and listening parties hosted by Hot Topic.

How to Get My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour Tickets



Fans eager to catch the remaining shows should note that ticket availability is limited. To secure a spot at the Hollywood Bowl, primary tickets are available through Ticketmaster, but many shows are already sold out. For those looking for last-minute tickets, resale platforms such as StubHub, SeatGeek, and VividSeats can be excellent options. Current prices vary significantly, reflecting the demand for these highly sought-after shows.

The remaining tour dates are as follows:

Oct. 1 — Sacramento @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 21 — Los Angeles @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 23 — Los Angeles @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 24 — Los Angeles @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 30 — Los Angeles @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 31 — Los Angeles @ Hollywood Bowl