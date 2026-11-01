Catch Canelo vs. Mbilli Live: Stream the Boxing Showdown in the U.S.

Boxing fans, get ready! This weekend, Canelo Alvarez, the sport’s biggest star, returns to the ring on a quest for redemption. He’s set to face the undefeated Christian Mbilli in a highly anticipated matchup that promises to thrill. The fight is scheduled to unfold within the walls of the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and viewers in the U.S. can catch all the action through a livestream on DAZN.

Canelo vs. Mbilli Fight Date, Start Time, Location

The showdown between Canelo Alvarez (63-3-2) and Christian Mbilli (29-0-1) is slated for Saturday, October 31. Fans should tune in for the livestream starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, with the main event ring walks anticipated around 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Where to Stream Canelo vs. Mbilli Fight Online In the U.S.

To watch the fight in the U.S., viewers need to access it through DAZN Pay-Per-View. For those who aren’t subscribers, DAZN offers an eight-day free trial for their monthly package, allowing you to purchase the Canelo vs. Mbilli PPV for $79.99. After the trial period, the monthly plan will renew at $24.99, and cancellation is available at any time. Alternatively, fans can consider signing up for the annual plan priced at $19.99 per month, though this option does not include a free trial.

Additionally, boxing enthusiasts have the option of subscribing to DAZN Ultimate, which covers all PPV fights without additional costs. This plan requires an annual commitment and is available for $49.99 per month or $449.99 when paid upfront for the entire year. Opting for DAZN Ultimate provides access to at least 12 pay-per-view events annually, ensuring those who follow boxing closely can enjoy a range of fights throughout the year.