Carrie Ann Inaba's Emotional Response to DWTS Contestants' Elimination

Dancing With the Stars is a show that emphasizes the journey over the destination, an adage that was poignantly illustrated during the recent premiere of its 35th season. In a moment that struck a chord with both participants and spectators alike, judge Carrie Ann Inaba found herself moved to tears after the eliminations of new dance professionals Hailey Bills and Adele Zaikman.

Carrie Ann Inaba Expresses Support for New Pros

During the season premiere on September 16, both newly minted pros, Hailey Bills, niece of famed dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy, and Adele Zaikman, who rose to fame by winning Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro, faced the disappointment of elimination. Despite the setback, Inaba urged them to remain proud of their experiences in the ballroom.

Reflecting on a Tough Start

Speaking to E! News correspondent Will Marfuggi, Inaba shared her heartfelt thoughts following the results. “Somebody just pointed out to me that it was the two new pros that were eliminated tonight, which is sad, but also this is part of their process,” she stated. “They’re going to learn so much from what happened. I think it’s going to be great because I think both of them have so much potential.”

The Value of Experience

While fans of the show were likely hoping to see Hailey and Adele compete for the coveted mirrorball trophy, Inaba emphasized that each experience, regardless of its outcome, contributes to their growth as artists. The journey on Dancing With the Stars is in itself a significant part of their development, one that will ultimately shape their future performances.