Sasha Farber Thanks Hailey Bills After Dramatic DWTS Hiatus

Sasha Farber may be stepping back from the dance floor, but he remains a fervent supporter of his fellow dancers. The seasoned pro from Dancing With the Stars was not cast for the show’s 35th season, an absence he clarified was not by choice. Nevertheless, he took to social media to express his enthusiasm for the new season and its talented lineup.

Excitement for New Talent

In a TikTok video shared on September 4, Farber congratulated the cast of season 35, describing the announcement as “so bloody good.” He noted the impressive roster of celebrities, emphasizing that it “ticks every box of genre and style.” His genuine excitement highlighted the dynamic nature of the upcoming season, showcasing his continued passion for the competition.

Supporting Hailey Bills

While expressing his admiration for the cast, Farber took a moment to spotlight Hailey Bills, a newcomer to the pro ranks. Bills, who is the niece of pro dancer Jenna Johnson and participated in the DWTS troupe last season, is paired with reality star Sarah Jane Nader for her first season as a professional dancer.

“I’m also so excited for Hailey to be a pro,” Farber shared, praising her talent. “I mean, she is phenomenal. I’m so excited to watch her shine. You watch, she’s going to kill it.”

A Gracious Spirit

Farber’s supportive remarks towards his fellow dancers, especially Bills, illustrate that there are no hard feelings about his absence. Despite not competing this season, he remains a dedicated advocate for the show and its performers, eager to see their accomplishments on the dance floor.