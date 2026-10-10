Carlos Saldanha's '100 Days': A Bold Brazilian Cinematic Journey

Carlos Saldanha, acclaimed director of “Ice Age” and “Rio,” has long been on a journey of his own, culminating in the much-anticipated release of “100 Days.” After nearly a decade of development, this ambitious adaptation of Amyr Klink’s remarkable 1984 solo Atlantic crossing will serve as the Brazilian closing gala for this year’s Rio Film Festival.

Bringing a Heroic Tale to Life

The film, inspired by Klink’s book “One Hundred Days Between Sky and Sea,” tells the story of his groundbreaking journey from Africa to Brazil in a small rowing boat. Starring Filipe Bragança as Klink, alongside Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu from “Emily in Paris” as his mother, and Felipe Camargo and João Silva portraying his father and brother, respectively, “100 Days” captures not only the physical challenge of the journey but also the emotional landscape of the explorer’s mind.

A Personal Connection

Saldanha recounts his connection to the project in an interview with Variety, where he shares that veteran producer Paula Consenza approached him about the story before the pandemic. At that time, he was working on “Ferdinand” and contemplating his directorial debut in live-action. “When this project came to me, I thought it was a great coincidence because I love the book,” he explains. “It was a very formative read in my teenage years. When I got the script, I reread the book and loved it even more. I knew it deserved a big cinema treatment.”

Crafting the Narrative

Once Saldanha joined the project, he collaboratively revised the script with co-writers Elena Soarez and Thais Tavares. The pandemic inadvertently allowed them more time to refine the adaptation. “To me, it wasn’t enough to just tell the tale of this hundred-day adventure,” he elaborates. “I was very interested in what was going on in Amyr’s head, what he did while he spent such a long time rowing all by himself, all alone in the sea.”

Devising Authenticity

Saldanha emphasizes the importance of understanding Klink as a person. “I talked a lot with Amyr, with his family and friends, and did very in-depth research to understand who this person was and what moved him,” he shares. Klink’s openness allowed the film’s team to bring authenticity to the adaptation without forcing explicit interpretations.

Finding the Right Cast

Casting played a crucial role in the film’s success, with Saldanha finding an ideal Klink in Bragança. “Filipe was incredible. He is very studious and dedicated. We met for coffee, and it was love at first sight,” the director reflects. Bragança prepared for the role meticulously, adopting a strict diet and immersing himself in Klink’s past through videos and literature. “The result speaks for itself. He holds the weight of the film on his shoulders. He was a champion.”

Additionally, Saldanha found it fortuitous that Leroy-Beaulieu, a prominent French actress, speaks fluent Portuguese and sought to work in Brazil when casting for the complex role of Klink’s mother. “I was so impressed with how great her Portuguese is,” he recalls. “And she looks a lot like Amyr’s mother, so it felt just right.”

Challenges in Production

The production faced numerous challenges, particularly with elaborate water sequences that contribute to the film’s adventurous tone. “It was a great learning curve for the entire team,” Saldanha notes regarding the construction of the large water tank used for filming. “We needed the tank to shoot the night sequences, the storm… It was an added element to the production.”

After completing shooting two years ago, the team devoted extensive time to perfecting special effects, collaborating between teams in São Paulo and Finland. “It was challenging, but so worth it because the film looks beautiful,” Saldanha asserts.

A Return to Brazilian Cinema

Reflecting on his return to Brazilian cinema after a successful career in the U.S., Saldanha expresses enthusiasm for exploring opportunities in his homeland. “This homecoming was such a wonderful opportunity. It has been a very good thing for me, and I was very well received,” he notes. “My experience has only increased my desire to continue working in Brazil.”

Hopes for the Future

As “100 Days” prepares to close the Rio Film Festival, Saldanha shares his excitement for its premiere at the historic Odeon cinema. “I am also hoping Brazilian audiences will watch the film in cinemas because it was made for cinemas,” he emphasizes. “Another thing is: I think we need to tell the stories of our heroes. We are used to watching foreign heroes on screen, but we need to see ourselves reflected in our cinema and understand we, too, have heroes—this is a heartwarming thought for me.”