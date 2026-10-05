Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford Donate $7.65 Million for Children in Conflict Zones

In a remarkable display of generosity, Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford successfully raised $7.65 million on Sunday night during their annual Wassail benefit held at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles. The event, which took place for the first time in this city, supports Children in Conflict, a nonprofit organization focused on protecting, educating, and providing mental health services to children affected by armed conflicts.

Hosts and Performances

The couple, who have hosted the benefit in London and New York in the past, welcomed comedian Jack Whitehall as the emcee for the evening. Attendees enjoyed musical performances by Mumford & Sons, Brandi Carlile, Sierra Ferrell, and Jensen McRae. The program also featured readings by prominent actors Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer. Ted Dwane, Ben Lovett, Rob Williams, Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford



A Star-Studded Guest List

The evening attracted a plethora of notable guests, including Daisy Edgar-Jones, Emma Watson, Courteney Cox, Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, and chef David Chang, among others. Guests were treated to a culinary experience featuring a menu created by chefs Chris Bianco and Billy Durney, all while being entertained by magician Pete Heat.

Making a Difference

As founding global ambassadors of Children in Conflict, Mulligan and Mumford regularly travel to war zones to witness firsthand the charity’s initiatives. When Mulligan announced the total amount raised, the audience erupted in cheers, a moment she described as “more money than we have ever raised before.”

Mumford expressed gratitude for the Los Angeles community’s support, stating, “This money will help us bring support to over one million children in war zones.”