Carey Mulligan's Surprising Decision to Ban Music at Home

In a candid moment on the “SmartLess” podcast, Marcus Mumford revealed an unexpected aspect of his home life with wife Carey Mulligan: the couple opts for a music-free environment. While Mumford, lead singer of Mumford & Sons, thrives on music, it turns out that his acclaimed actress wife prefers silence at home to foster meaningful conversations.
Music as a Distraction
During the July 27 episode, Mumford explained, “I can’t do background music because, if music’s on, I want to lean in and listen to it, and I can’t switch that part of my brain off.” This fixation makes it difficult for him to engage in conversation when music is playing, prompting Mulligan to express her desire for a quieter setting. He humorously shared that during a recent birthday party for Mulligan, a guest noticed the lack of music, leading to a discussion of their home’s ambiance.
A Quick Break from Conversation
Mumford mentioned that he often becomes “quiet and distracted” when music is on, only returning to the moment when Mulligan playfully remarks, “You’ve gone.” In response to this, he often concedes, “Let’s turn it off then, I guess.” Their home life highlights a dynamic where meaningful conversation takes precedence over musical background.
A Nostalgic Reunion
The couple’s unique relationship began at an early age when they met at a Bible camp. Despite losing touch through the years, fate brought them back together at a Laura Marling concert, where Mumford was performing. Mulligan, unaware of his involvement, left a note with their tour manager, providing her email address—a move Mumford described as “classy.” This serendipitous encounter rekindled their friendship, leading to their marriage in 2012.
Family Life and Career Endeavors
Now married for over a decade, Mumford and Mulligan are parents to three children: Evelyn, 10; Wilfred, 8; and a daughter born in 2023, whose name has not been publicly disclosed. While Mumford & Sons just released their latest album, “Prizefighter,” in February and are currently on a U.S. tour, Mulligan remains busy as well. This year, she starred in “Beef” Season 2 and will lend her voice to the animated film “Wildwood,” plus she’s set to appear in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of “Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew” in early 2027.