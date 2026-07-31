Carey Mulligan's Surprising Decision to Ban Music at Home

In a candid moment on the “SmartLess” podcast, Marcus Mumford revealed an unexpected aspect of his home life with wife Carey Mulligan: the couple opts for a music-free environment. While Mumford, lead singer of Mumford & Sons, thrives on music, it turns out that his acclaimed actress wife prefers silence at home to foster meaningful conversations.

Music as a Distraction

During the July 27 episode, Mumford explained, “I can’t do background music because, if music’s on, I want to lean in and listen to it, and I can’t switch that part of my brain off.” This fixation makes it difficult for him to engage in conversation when music is playing, prompting Mulligan to express her desire for a quieter setting. He humorously shared that during a recent birthday party for Mulligan, a guest noticed the lack of music, leading to a discussion of their home’s ambiance.

A Quick Break from Conversation

Mumford mentioned that he often becomes “quiet and distracted” when music is on, only returning to the moment when Mulligan playfully remarks, “You’ve gone.” In response to this, he often concedes, “Let’s turn it off then, I guess.” Their home life highlights a dynamic where meaningful conversation takes precedence over musical background.

A Nostalgic Reunion

The couple’s unique relationship began at an early age when they met at a Bible camp. Despite losing touch through the years, fate brought them back together at a Laura Marling concert, where Mumford was performing. Mulligan, unaware of his involvement, left a note with their tour manager, providing her email address—a move Mumford described as “classy.” This serendipitous encounter rekindled their friendship, leading to their marriage in 2012.

Family Life and Career Endeavors