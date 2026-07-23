Beyoncé’s Dad Teases Incoming Destiny’s Child Remix Wave

More Destiny’s Child music is on the way, according to Mathew Knowles. Beyoncé’s father and former manager of the trio said a batch of unreleased remixes is set to arrive within the next 30 days, giving fans a fresh look at the group’s catalog more than two decades after their peak.

Knowles teases unreleased remixes

“We’re about to market a bunch of new remixes, some you’ve never heard before,” Knowles told SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio on July 22. While he did not say whether the tracks will be part of a larger album, he did make clear that the music will be released in the “next 30 days.”

“We have a number of remixes that have never been released, and we’ll be putting those out soon,” said Knowles. “We have some guest rappers on it, but it’s the girls on them. And then there’s some that are dance mixes, and then there’s some that are just regular urban mixes. So there’s a combination. We have so much music that hadn’t been put out yet on Destiny’s Child.”

When asked if any rappers would be featured on the remixes, Knowles teased, “Missy Elliot. She’s on one of them. Perhaps on the brink of unveiling more, he suddenly caught himself and said, “Ah, I’ll stop.”

A milestone anniversary for The Writing’s on the Wall

The news comes shortly after Destiny’s Child marked the anniversary of their breakthrough album, The Writing’s on the Wall. At the time of the album’s release, the group consisted of the original quartet — Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett.

The group posted the album cover on their Instagram with the caption, “Receipts were kept. Rules were written. Classics were made. Celebrating The Writing’s on the Wall, released on this day in 1999.”

Fans have waited years for more from the group

After Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin replaced Roberson and Luckett in 2000, Franklin left after a few months and the group became a trio. Destiny’s Child released their third album, Survivor, the following year, and later issued their fifth and final album, Destiny Fulfilled, in 2004.

For fans who have long missed that era and the group’s soulful sound, the prospect of unreleased remixes is a welcome one.