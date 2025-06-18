Cao Baoping’s Dialect Comedy Captivates Shanghai’s Film Fest Audience

Renowned director Cao Baoping has made a notable shift from his signature crime thrillers to a unique black comedy with his latest film, One Wacky Summer, which premiered at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival. By incorporating the Tianjin dialect, Cao brings a fresh cultural perspective to the screen, offering audiences a humorous yet authentic glimpse into this lesser-known regional vernacular. This groundbreaking film not only showcases the director’s versatility but also highlights the vibrant culture and language of Tianjin.

New Horizons for Cao Baoping

Known for his intense crime dramas, Cao Baoping’s One Wacky Summer marks a significant artistic departure. At a press conference during the festival, Cao described the film as a black comedy infused with crime elements. “This film is different from my previous works,” he shared. “I wanted to create something lighter and more fun.” After a few years without a new release, Cao’s return is a refreshing take on humor and crime.

A Distinctly Tianjin Production

The film stars Guo Qilin, joining forces with Cao for a second time after their work on the series Escape from the Trilateral Slopes. Alongside Guo, actors Qi Xi, Sun Anke, and newcomer Hu Langquan bring to life a production rich with Tianjin’s essence. “I’ve always been fascinated by Tianjin dialect and Tianjin kuaiban (rapid storytelling),” said Cao. Despite its cultural richness, the region has been underrepresented in film.

Exploring Tianjin Culture

For Guo Qilin, One Wacky Summer is deeply personal. The project allowed him to celebrate his hometown’s culture and explore parts of Tianjin, like the Dagang oil fields and Lutai’s salt factories, which were previously unfamiliar even to him. “I really hope more people can see Tianjin’s local customs and culture,” Guo expressed, underscoring the film’s cultural significance.

Challenges and Triumphs of Dialect

Adapting to the Tianjin dialect posed challenges for some cast members. Sun Anke, hailing from Northeast China, found it particularly tough. “It’s the hardest regional dialect I’ve encountered,” she admitted, emphasizing the film’s linguistic authenticity. Despite the difficulties, the collaborative environment fostered by Cao was praised by Qi Xi, who described him as “like a big kid on set.”

Child actor Hu Langquan, in his debut role, found the experience rewarding. He noted how the film’s exaggerated style aims to be more theatrical, adding an extra layer of enjoyment. Cao noted, “We wanted it to be a bit more over-the-top to make it more fun and interesting.”

Tianjin’s reputation for being a cheerful city makes it an ideal backdrop for comedy, explained Cao. The people of Tianjin have a knack for finding humor in adversity, a theme that resonates throughout the film. One Wacky Summer is one of 12 films in Shanghai’s main competition, highlighting Cao’s commitment to regional storytelling and cultural exploration.