Candace Cameron Bure has opened up about her experience with residual checks from the beloved sitcom “Full House,” a topic that has caught attention following co-star Jodie Sweetin’s recent revelation. Sweetin shared that she received a paltry residual check for just one cent, highlighting the stark contrast in earnings from the iconic series.

Bure’s Reflection on Residuals

While Sweetin’s one-cent check raised eyebrows, Bure took to Instagram to share her own perspective on the matter. In her post, she emphasized that her residuals from “Full House” are quite significant, stating, “I still receive substantial checks.” Her comments provide a glimpse into the varying financial benefits that actors receive from their work on classic television shows.

The Reality of Residuals in the Industry

Bure’s remarks shed light on the broader issue of residual payments in the entertainment industry, particularly for older shows that continue to generate revenue through syndication and streaming. These payments can differ dramatically for each actor, depending on various factors, including the show’s popularity and the individual contracts negotiated at the time.

Fans React and Engage

The contrasting experiences of Bure and Sweetin have sparked conversations among fans and industry insiders alike. The discrepancy in their residual checks not only highlights the unpredictability of such earnings but also serves as a reminder of the different trajectories that careers can take, even among co-stars.