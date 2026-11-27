Candace Cameron Bure recently opened up about her experience on “The View,” claiming she felt “duped” into joining the talk show, which she believed was transitioning away from political discussions in 2015. During an episode of “The McBride Rewind” podcast, Bure recounted how both she and her former co-host Raven Symoné were assured that the program would focus on pop culture and evergreen topics rather than politics.

Initial Expectations and Reality Check

Bure had guest co-hosted “The View” several times before receiving an official offer for a permanent role. Reflecting on her initial naivety, she explained that she didn’t realize she was “actually auditioning” for a full-time position. When the formal offer came, Bure admitted feeling “shocked” and expressed her discomfort with delving into political discussions.

“I was like, ‘I’m not comfortable talking about politics — I actually don’t even know if I know enough, but to actually verbalize all of the opinions,’” she recalled. Producers reassured her, saying, “Actually we’re steering away from politics. We’re going a new direction in the show and it’s going to be much more about social issues, pop culture.” They downplayed the likelihood of political discussions, stating, “We might talk about politics here and there, but that’s not the focus of the show.”

Shift Towards Political Discourse

Despite these assurances, Bure quickly found herself amid a politically charged environment, especially after Donald Trump announced his bid for the presidency that same year. “But once it turned very political, I was like, ‘I didn’t sign up for this,’” she stated. Bure also acknowledged that she was aware of being cast as the show’s token conservative, stuck between her moral values and heightened discussions on social issues.

“Even with social topics, you can be morally conservative or not, but I know me,” she explained. “I’ve been very consistent my whole life and in my Christian faith and my beliefs. So, I’m always going to represent that point of view, no matter what topic we’re talking about.”

Decision to Depart

During her time on the show, producers encouraged Bure to engage more actively in political discussions, which ultimately led to her decision to leave in 2016 after two seasons. While she felt pressured to confront her co-hosts over contentious issues, she was reluctant to enter into debates and clashes.

Nevertheless, Bure has voiced her gratitude for the experience, stating, “They still have great producers over there and, off camera, everyone was lovely.” She specifically praised Joy Behar, affirming, “There was respect behind the cameras, even though there was a lot of disagreeing on camera.”

A Return as a Guest

On November 13, Bure made a return to “The View” as a guest panelist, having earlier declined an invitation that coincided with her daughter’s childbirth. “I didn’t want to be far away and miss anything,” she explained, emphasizing her commitment to family.