Cabral’s Bold Take on Class and Power in 'Sh*t Happens'

José María Cabral, a celebrated filmmaker from the Dominican Republic with three Oscar nominations to his credit, is making waves once again with his latest work, “Sh*t Happens.” This dark comedy marks his first foray into the genre, following his groundbreaking selection at Sundance in 2017 for “Woodpeckers.” Cabral’s new film is set to compete at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, where it will have its world premiere, following acquisition by Madrid-based Latido Film Sales.

Social Commentary Through Dark Humor

Described as an Almodovaresque exploration of social divides and power dynamics within a Dominican household, “Sh*t Happens” cleverly intertwines absurd humor with serious social critiques. Produced by Rafael Elías Muños and Sárah Pérez Báez at Lantica Studios, the film revolves around a family grappling with a uniquely bizarre health crisis.

Antonio Saura, managing director of Latido Film Sales, praised the film, stating, “This film is brilliant, the premise is original, provocative, and performances are great; it is not only entertaining, but also has a deep clever analysis of class and racism that makes you think after you’ve seen it.”

The Plot: A Darkly Comedic Twist

Previously known as “Gut Feelings,” the film follows Raúl (Fele Martínez), a biotechnologist whose daughter Isabella (Leonoro Forero) falls gravely ill. To save her, Raúl discovers an unconventional cure that requires the assistance of Lidia (Cindy Galán), the family’s nanny. As Lidia and the maid Dominga (Isabel Spencer) realize the value they hold, they challenge traditional power dynamics within the household.

Insights from José María Cabral

In an interview with Variety, Cabral delved deeper into the themes of “Sh*t Happens,” highlighting the film’s dual meaning through its Spanish title, “Comemierda.” He explained, “It’s commonly used to describe someone who is snobbish, or looks down on others, often associated with wealth and privilege,” creating an interplay between humor and critique.

On his choice to embrace dark comedy, Cabral remarked, “I didn’t want to make a film that felt heavy and charged. By using comedy, it gave me permission to go into uncomfortable places differently.” He acknowledged the wild premise of the miracle cure, which stemmed from societal observations about domestic hierarchies within Dominican families.

Core Themes and Character Dynamics

According to Cabral, the film fundamentally tackles issues of class, dependency, and power. “What happens when the person you employ becomes the person you desperately need?” he posed, urging viewers to reflect on the normalized dynamics between employers and domestic workers. He stated, “These unequal power dynamics exist everywhere, to different degrees.”

Collaborative Scriptwriting

Working alongside scriptwriters Miguel Yarull and Nathalie Peralta, Cabral sought to navigate tonal challenges while maintaining comic integrity. “The characters could never know they were in a comedy,” he noted, emphasizing the balance between absurdity and serious character motivations.

Character and Visual Aesthetics

The film’s ensemble cast plays a crucial role in its success. Cabral praised Fele Martínez for maintaining a genuine emotional core despite the character’s increasingly ridiculous actions. He appreciated Lizbeth Santos for adding depth and nuance to Verónica, steering her away from caricature. “The film depends on the relationships among the women inside the house,” Cabral remarked, underlining the gender dynamics at play.

Drawing inspiration from Almodóvar, the visual style features vibrant colors and intentional framing. “The house is almost another character,” he explained, illustrating how the environment reflects shifting dynamics within the story. The choice to utilize ensemble compositions over frequent cuts enhances the audience’s engagement with the evolving relationships.

Challenges in the Creative Process