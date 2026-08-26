Busy Philipps Opens Up About Recent Brain Tumor Surgeries

Busy Philipps recently opened up about her health struggles, revealing that she underwent two significant surgeries this spring due to a malignant brain tumor. The actress shared her experience in an interview with People, expressing her gratitude for being alive after facing such a challenging situation.

The Discovery of a Tumor

Philipps, 47, decided to undergo a full body scan despite her doctor deeming her too healthy for one. Encouraged by her husband’s cousin to value knowledge about her health, she scheduled the scan. Initially, the doctors indicated that the mass they found was benign, but a neurologist later urged her to take the matter seriously. “This is a real tumor, and it’s inside your brain. And Busy, it’s got to come out,” Philipps recalled, describing her shock and fear upon hearing the diagnosis.

The Surgical Procedures

On March 2, she underwent a five-hour surgery to remove a 2.6 centimeter oligodendroglioma. According to Dr. Alexandra Miller, Philipps’ neuro-oncologist, oligodendrogliomas typically have “the best prognosis of all of the malignant gliomas” due to their growth characteristics. The timely discovery of the tumor likely prevented more severe health complications, such as seizures and neurological issues, which could have developed if it had gone untreated.

After her first surgery, Philipps was able to walk around the hospital within a day and experienced no pain. However, a follow-up visit to her dermatologist for Botox revealed a staph infection at the surgery site, leading to her second surgery on April 27. “She’s like, ‘That doesn’t look right. I’m not going to touch it,’” Philipps said of the dermatologist’s reaction to the infection. Following this visit, doctors confirmed the staphylococcus infection, prompting debridement surgery to clean out the area and remove a titanium tack from a previous operation.

Post-Surgery Reflections

Reflecting on her experience, Philipps described the second surgery as particularly disheartening, stating, “I just felt like I was back to square one.” Despite her initial emotional setback, Dr. Golfinos, who performed the operation, noted that she bounced back quickly from both procedures.

A Message of Awareness

Philipps hopes her story encourages others to advocate for their health. “We are frequently told by doctors that there is nothing to worry about [when] you kind of know that there’s something to worry about,” she emphasized. “There’s nothing to be afraid of in having information. It’s only empowering.”