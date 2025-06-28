Budget-Friendly Summer Lip Sets from Only $4

Get ready to enhance your beauty routine with affordable summer lip combos starting at just $4. Achieving the perfect pout doesn’t have to break the bank, and we’ve curated a list of budget-friendly lip products that are hot this season. From soft nudes to vibrant berries, there’s something for every style and occasion. Whether you’re experimenting with new shades or sticking to tried-and-true favorites, these lip combinations will elevate your look without stretching your wallet.

The products featured in this article are from brands available in NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on purchases.

No makeup look is truly complete without the perfect lip combo.

Wait, you don’t have a go-to lip combination yet? Good thing you’re here.

Our shopping experts have found the hottest lip products of the season from brands we know and love. From classic nudes to bold berry shades, we’ve got everything you need to create the perfect summer-ready pout. Even better, every pick is totally budget-friendly.

Moira Cosmetics: A Triple Threat Combo

Check out our favorites from Moira Cosmetics. We found a waterproof lip liner, a creamy lipstick, and a high-shine gloss for a grand total of just $18. This affordable summer lip combo is perfect for those who want staying power and shine without a hefty price tag.

Sacheu Beauty: Trending on TikTok

Or opt for Sacheu Beauty’s duo, featuring the brand’s fan-favorite (and shopping-writer approved) lip stain and lip oil. You can buy the TikTok-viral products together as a set. These affordable summer lip combos are perfect for achieving that effortlessly chic look.

If the drugstore prices aren’t enough to win you over, the fact that some of these lip products are celebrity-approved just might.

Celebrity-Endorsed Choices

We’ve included an ultra-hydrating glossy lip treatment from Scarlett Johansson‘s brand, The Outset, that delivers a cushiony wash of color. This product is perfect for those who want an affordable summer lip combo that combines luxury with moisture.

Or you can shop Lisa Rinna’s nude lip trio, which consists of a lip pencil, a satin lipstick, and a plumping gloss. These affordable summer lip combos offer the perfect nude look that celebrities swear by.

Find Your Perfect Match

Whether you’re on the hunt for a lip combination to pair with a natural look or one that’s bold and statement-making, keep scrolling to shop the best summer lip combos starting at just $4. Enhance your summer beauty game with these stunning and budget-friendly picks.