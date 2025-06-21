BTS’ Suga Expresses Deep Yearning for Fans After Service

BTS member Suga has officially completed his military service, marking a significant moment for both him and his devoted fans. As he transitions back into civilian life, the artist shared a touching message that highlights the strong bond he maintains with his supporters. This moment comes as a relief and a celebration for Suga’s admirers, eager to reconnect after his two-year hiatus.

Suga’s Warm Return

On Saturday, BTS’ Suga sent a heartfelt greeting to his fans, coinciding with the end of his mandatory military service. Through a message posted on Weverse, he expressed the excitement and gratitude he felt. “Hello everyone, it’s good to see you. This is Suga. It’s been about two years. How have you all been?” he began, capturing the anticipation of this long-awaited moment.

Suga officially concluded his duties on June 21, fulfilling his role as a social service agent. Reflecting on this chapter, he stated, “As of today, I have been discharged from the military and am greeting you all for the first time in a long while. Because it’s a day I’ve been waiting for, and it’s also been such a long time, I pondered a lot about how to greet you. First, above all else, I wanted to sincerely thank my fans for waiting for me until now. I really missed you.”

Reflection and Growth

During his time in service, Suga found the opportunity to concentrate on personal growth. He shared, “I think that over the past two years, I took time to think about myself. In particular, I also felt that I needed to temporarily distance myself and step back from the work I’d been doing for a long time.” This period allowed him to pause his fast-paced life and engage in self-reflection, something he hadn’t done during his career’s rush.

Although all seven BTS members have now completed their military service, there are no immediate plans for a group reunion. Big Hit Music advised fans to refrain from gathering at celebration sites, emphasizing safety and encouraging them to send supportive messages from afar.

A Sincere Apology

In his message, Suga also addressed a past incident, demonstrating his sincerity and accountability. He apologized for an electric scooter incident in Seoul, saying, “I apologize for disappointing you and giving you cause for concern through the incident from last year. What upset me most of all was the fact that I hurt the hearts of my fans.” His candid apology underscores his respect and care for those who support him.

Closing his note, Suga reassured his fans of his ongoing engagement. “I love you. Everyone, I’ll share updates with you often.” His message underscores his dedication to maintaining a close connection with his global audience as he embarks on the next chapter of his career.