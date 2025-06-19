SUGA’s Public Service Journey Ends: Official Discharge Approaches

On June 18, BTS’s SUGA marked a significant milestone by completing his public service duties, a moment celebrated by fans worldwide. His official discharge is scheduled for June 21, but SUGA has fulfilled his responsibilities and is no longer required to report for duty. As excitement builds for the group’s reunion, the completion of his service underscores a new chapter in BTS’s journey.

Final Day of Service

SUGA, a vital member of BTS, concluded his public service on June 18 as reported by News1. Utilizing his remaining annual leave, he effectively wrapped up his responsibilities, following the proper channels to do so. While his official discharge is set for June 21, SUGA’s service is officially completed, marking a moment of relief and anticipation for him and his fans.

Service Experience and Fan Support

Beginning his alternative military service on September 22, 2023, SUGA also underwent a period of basic military training as part of his duties. Fans are eagerly awaiting the full reunion of all BTS members. On June 13, SUGA was spotted at j-hope’s solo concert, sporting a beanie and mask, providing his support and heightening anticipation for the group’s return to the spotlight.

BTS’s Journey Through Military Service

The BTS members have been on a military-related hiatus since Jin, the oldest member, enlisted in December 2022. Gradually, each member has concluded their service—Jin in June 2024, j-hope in October 2024, with RM and V discharging on June 10, and Jimin along with Jungkook on June 11. This pattern has kept fans engaged while missing their beloved group.

Celebrating 12 Years of BTS

On June 13, 2025, BTS celebrated their 12th debut anniversary, an occasion marked by the ‘2025 BTS FESTA’ hosted by their agency, Big Hit Music, under HYBE Labels. The event took place on June 13 and 14 at KINTEX in Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, coinciding with j-hope’s final and encore shows of his first solo world tour at the Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium. These emotional moments shared between j-hope and his fans reflect the deep connection the members maintain with their audience.

With SUGA and the rest of the members approaching the end of their service periods, excitement is palpable among ARMY as they anticipate the full return of BTS and their future endeavors.