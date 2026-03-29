BTS Shatters Records with Explosive First-Week ‘Arirang’ Sales

BTS have reclaimed their throne with their comeback album, “Arirang,” achieving record-breaking first-week sales. This marks their triumphant return to the music scene after a hiatus, during which time the group’s members completed their mandatory military duties. Their loyal fanbase, known as ARMY, eagerly anticipated this release, contributing to its remarkable achievement in the global music industry.

The comeback album, “Arirang,” sold an astonishing 641,000 total copies in its first week, establishing it as the highest-selling group album since Billboard began tracking streaming data in 2014. An impressive 532,000 of these sales were pure album purchases. As reported by Billboard, this is the largest number of pure album sales by a group since One Direction‘s “Midnight Memories” in 2013.

Just 24 hours after its release, “Arirang” achieved the most single-day streams for any album on Spotify this year. The group also experienced their highest-ever streaming day on Apple Music. These figures underscore the high anticipation and excitement surrounding their return. During their hiatus, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook focused on individual projects while fulfilling their military service in South Korea.

Rob Sheffield from Rolling Stone noted, “During the time away, ironically, the world got to know these seven men better than ever as individuals. They all got to display sides they’d never gotten to show in public before… the power of Arirang — seven different voices, but united again and stronger than ever.”

The 14-track album features collaborations with artists like Ryan Tedder, Tyler Johnson, Teezo Touchdown, JPEGMafia, Flume, Diplo, and Mike Will Made-It. In a recent documentary, it was revealed that Jin is absent from the songwriting credits due to prior tour commitments. He commented, “They made a really nice album while I was on tour. Coming in late and not really knowing where everyone’s at is scary… But having spent the last 12 years together, I’ve kind of known what to do without being told.”

Their shared triumph symbolizes a unified return, bringing together their diverse talents. “Arirang” showcases BTS’s evolution, blending individual growth with collective artistry, solidifying their place at the pinnacle of the music world once more.